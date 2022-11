Not Available

Compiling a collection of rare footage and memorable stage performances, filmmaker Don Letts gathers a group of music critics, reviewers and Clash insiders for a thoughtful retrospective on the influential punk-rock band. The video includes the tracks "London Calling," "Should I Stay or Should I Go?" "Rock the Casbah," "White Riot" and "Tommy Gun"; Mick Jones's final gig with the band; and rare film from The Punk Rock Movie.