1983

Class

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 21st, 1983

Studio

Orion Pictures

Naive Midwestern prep student Jonathan bonds with his more worldly roommate, Skip, who takes the small-town boy under his wing. At Skip's urging, the inexperienced Jonathan is emboldened to seek out older women in the cocktail lounges of nearby Chicago, where he meets and beds the alluring Ellen, who unfortunately turns out to be Skip's mother. The division between the friends is further deepened when a cheating scandal engulfs the school.

Cast

Jacqueline BissetEllen Burroughs
Rob LoweFranklin 'Skip' Burroughs IV
Andrew McCarthyJonathan Ogner
Cliff RobertsonMr. Burroughs
Stuart MargolinBalaban
John CusackRoscoe Maibaum

