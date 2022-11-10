Class of 1984

Andy is a new teacher at a inner city high school that is like nothing he has ever seen before. There is metal detectors at the front door and everything is basically run by a tough kid named Peter Stegman. Soon, Andy and Stegman become enemies and Stegman will stop at nothing to protect his turf and drug dealing business.
|Perry King
|Andrew Norris
|Merrie Lynn Ross
|Diane Norris
|Tim Van Patten
|Peter Stegman
|Michael J. Fox
|Arthur
|Roddy McDowall
|Terry Corrigan
|Stefan Arngrim
|Drugstore
View Full Cast >