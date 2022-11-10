1982

Class of 1984

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 19th, 1982

Studio

Guerilla High Productions

Andy is a new teacher at a inner city high school that is like nothing he has ever seen before. There is metal detectors at the front door and everything is basically run by a tough kid named Peter Stegman. Soon, Andy and Stegman become enemies and Stegman will stop at nothing to protect his turf and drug dealing business.

Cast

Perry KingAndrew Norris
Merrie Lynn RossDiane Norris
Tim Van PattenPeter Stegman
Michael J. FoxArthur
Roddy McDowallTerry Corrigan
Stefan ArngrimDrugstore

