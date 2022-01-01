1990

Class of 1999

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Release Date

May 10th, 1990

Studio

Lightning Pictures

The time is in the future and the youth gang violence is so high that the areas around some schools have become "free-fire zones", into which not even the police will venture. When Miles Langford, the head of Kennedy High School, decides to take his school back from the gangs, robotics specialist Dr. Robert Forrest provides "tactical education units". These are amazingly human-like androids that have been programmed to teach and are supplied with devastatingly effective solutions to discipline problems. So when he violent, out-of-control students of Kennedy High report for class tomorrow, they're going to get a real education... in staying alive!

Cast

Traci LindChristie Longford
Malcolm McDowellDr. Miles Longford
Stacy KeachDr. Bob Forrest
Patrick KilpatrickMr. Bryles
Pam GrierMs. Connors
John P. RyanMr. Hardin

