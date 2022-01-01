1993

Class of Nuke 'Em High 3: The Good, the Bad and the Subhumanoid

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 1993

Studio

It's the final chapter in the cult classic Class of Nuke'Em High Trilogy, and this time the fate of Tromaville hangs in the balance! Following the destruction of the Nukamama Power Plant by the lovable and horribly mutated toxic squirrel Tromie. Roger Smith (Brick Bronsky) and his half-subhumanoid son Adlai (also played by Brick Bronsky) are working to rebuild Tromaville into a place where human and subhumanoid can live together in peace. Unbeknownst to them, Adlai's twin brother Dick (again played by Brick Bronsky!), kidnapped at birth and raised by the evil Power Clite, has plans to regain contol of the Subhumanoids and turn Tromaville into a nuclear waste dump. In a showdown for the ages, "The Good, the Bad and the Subhumanoid" face off in an explosive sci-fi battle of epic proportions!

Cast

Lisa StarTrish
John TallmanDr. Slag, PhD.
Lisa GayeProfessor Holt
Albert BearLi'l Eggwhite
Elizabeth YoungElaina
Valerie McConnellLisa

