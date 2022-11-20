Not Available

    Before we can join society as productive and acceptable human beings, we are forced to endure a difficult and trying experience - high school. In a world run by youth, primal attributes dictate who is 'King of the Classroom'. When Marty, a troubled but talented teenager, moves into the locker beside his school's 'Classroom King', a charismatic but grossly sadistic cocaine dealer, his position on the high school food chain sinks to an unsurpassed low. Marty is forced to make the decision of his life: put up with the savage humiliation, or respond with the same primal attitude he is attacked with. His choices slowly but surely reveal who is Class Savage.

