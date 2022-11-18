Classic Albums: Fleetwood Mac: Rumours

Not Available

Formed in 1975 from the remnants of a British blues band and a California soft-rock duo, Fleetwood Mac evolved into one of the most successful pop-rock groups of the 1970s--a reputation no doubt cemented by their 1977 masterpiece RUMOURS. One of the bestselling albums of all time, RUMOURS' impeccable songwriting, lush vocal harmonies, and polished production stand as testament to the band's cohesive powers--a fact made even more remarkable by the romantic tensions roiling amongst its members at the time (Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were ending their long-term romantic relationship; Christine and John McVie were getting a divorce). This episode of the CLASSIC ALBUMS series recounts the making of Fleetwood Mac's career-making opus through interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and live performances of timeless gems such as "Don't Stop," "Dreams,""Go Your Own Way," "You Make Loving Fun," "The Chain," and more.