Classic Albums - Queen: The Making of a Night at the Opera

Queen: The Making Of A Night At The Opera tells the track by track story of the album through new interviews with Brian May, Roger Taylor and producer Roy Thomas Balek along with archive interviews with Freddie Mercury and contributions from photographer Mick Rock, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Ian Hunter from the Mott The Hoople amongst others. Illustrated by classics live footage, much of it from Hyde Park free concert in 1976, and in depth studio analysis the film gives an intimate portrait of the making of a truly classic album. Tracklist: 1.Death On Two Legs 2.Lazing On A Sunday Afternoon 3.I'm In Love With My Car 4.You're My Best Friend 5.'39 6.Sweet Lady 7.Seaside Rendezvous 8.Good Company 9.Love Of My Life 10.Bohemian Rhapsody