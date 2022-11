Not Available

Among the first half-dozen debuts by rock ’n’ roll’s original founders, more significantly it was the first rock album credited to a band rather than a solo artist, as well as a landmark in the history of independent recording methods. Crowned by four of Holly and The Crickets’ best-loved and biggest-selling singles - That’ll Be the Day, Not Fade Away, Maybe Baby and Oh, Boy! - The Chirping Crickets was one of only two albums Buddy Holly recorded in his tragically brief career.