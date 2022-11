Not Available

This engrossing anthology highlights a pair of inspiring live performances from celebrated Italian pianist Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli. The 1965 recital filmed in Paris includes Chopin's Mazurka in G Minor, op. 33, no. 1, Mazurka in B Minor, op. 33, no. 4, and Scarlatti's Sonata in C Minor, Kk 11, while the 1978 recording features Michelangeli playing selections from Debussy's Preludes, Book I.