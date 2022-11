Not Available

This program features recently discovered and carefully restored footage of two glorious recitals by renowned 20th-century soprano Dame Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, accompanied by acclaimed pianist Gerald Moore. These performances from 1961 and 1970 showcase the vocalist's soaring range on Mozart's "Die kleine Spinnerin," Schumann's "Der Nussbaum (Myrthen)," Mahler's "Lob des Hohen Verstands" and more.