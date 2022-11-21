Classic Cartoon Favorites, Vol. 10 - Best Pals - Mickey & Minnie

Not Available

Join Mickey, Minnie and many more of your Disney pals in this new collection of eight classic shorts. You and your friends will enjoy every fun-filled minute when Mortimer Mouse appears as "Mickey's Rival" for fair Minnie's affections, faithful Pluto and the playful kitty Figaro prove laughter is the best medicine in "First Aiders," and Mickey, Minnie and Goofy take a stroll through the good ol' days in "The Nifty Nineties." The laughs keep coming when you share these heartwarming and hilarious adventures with your best pals! Packed With Friends & Fun: First Aiders (1944) / Bath Day (1946) / Pluto and the Gopher (1950) / Figaro and Frankie (1947) / Mickey's Rival (1936) / The Nifty Nineties (1941) / Pluto's Sweater (1949) / Mickey's Delayed Date (1947)