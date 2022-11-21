Classic Cartoon Favorites, Vol. 2 - Starring Donald

Not Available

Don's miss the world's most lovable cranky duck in this must-have collection of Donald's greatest cartoon shorts. Each hilarious adventure is filled with the irresistible antics that have made Donald a fan favorite for generations. Laugh along with "Chef Donald" as the irritable duck accidentally mixes rubber cement in with his waffle batter to create a very sticky situation, and catch the first appearance of Daisy Duck as Donna in the hysterical "Don Donald." Get in on the fun with the cartoon collection of Donald's funniest moments - it's great entertainment for the whole family! Over An Hour Of Fun: Inferior Decorator (1948) / Don Donald (1937) / Golden Eggs (1941) / Bee at the Beach (1950) / Donald's Dog Laundry (1940) / Donald's Vacation (1940) / Old MacDonald Duck (1941) / Chef Donald (1941)