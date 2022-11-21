Classic Fables - Black Beauty

Not Available

This animated version of Anna Sewell's classic novel tells the tale of a horse named Black Beauty. Told from the horse's perspective, this classic illustrates the dynamic bond between animals and their human counterparts. Black Beauty become a member of the family, but soon falls terribly ill and must be nursed back to health. Before he can fully recover, though, someone sneaks into the stables and abducts the horse. In their search for the horse, it becomes truly apparent just how important this horse was to the family, and how important they are to him. The unbreakable bonds that tie them all together must hold strong just long enough for them all to be reunited...