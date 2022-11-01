Not Available

Classic Game Room was the first classic video game review show on the Internet in 1999 and 2000. It returns as a feature-length comedy film about the triumphant story of online success, failure, obscurity, resurrection and success again! The legendary show was produced in the early days of online video by Mark Bussler and David Crosson at an Internet startup with one camera, a green screen and $50 budgets. The show was objective, entertaining and obnoxious with beer-drinking, bottle-throwing, joystick-slinging, car-crashing classic game reviews. A cult following developed and the reviews kept coming, but how long could it last until the money ran out? Features the original raucous reviews of Duck Hunt for NES, Alien for Atari 2600, X-Men for Sega Genesis, Sega GT for Dreamcast, Joust and Missile Command for Playstation, Frogger for Atari 2600, SeaMan for Dreamcast, Perfect Dark for Nintendo 64 and Yars' Revenge for Atari 2600.