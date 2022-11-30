Classic Game Room Feature Review of Herzog Zwei

Not Available

Classic Game Room Feature Review #2. CGR reviews Herzog Zwei like Herzog Zwei has never been reviewed before! Herzog Zwei is regarded by many to be the godfather of real-time strategy games. One or two players command up to 50 units on-screen at once while piloting a jet fighter that transforms into a robot. Capture and destroy enemy bases to win with the power of Blast Processing! Crush your enemies and hear them scream! Join Classic Game Room’s Mark Bussler and Edit-Station 1 as they guide viewers through every part of this incredible 1990 release on the Sega Genesis. Witness intense review action and strategic gameplay instruction! Mark shows viewers how to play, how to win and reviews everything in between like the music, graphics, and stunning art design.