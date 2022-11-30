Classic Game Room Feature Review of Super Pac-Man

Not Available

Welcome to the most super-tastic CGR Feature Review of Super Pac-Man, Namco’s underrated 1982 sequel to Pac-ManSuper Pac-Man bombed in the arcades because of the game’s unique features like. locked doors, a slot machine and turbo boost that separated it from the classic Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man. Witness intense review action super gameplay instruction! Mark shows viewers how to master Super Pac-Man while reviewing the game, and its releases on Atari 7800, Atari computer, Commodore 64 and Sony PlayStation.