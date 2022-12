Not Available

In an epic compilation of three unique events, Classic Grassmen captures a huge variety of old school kit in full flight. After a long harvest season Devon based Luke Furse and his team take am evening to blow the dust off their Ford and Country collections. We also travel to Co. Down where Cyril Hanna has organised a fleet of local Ferguson tractors to haul wholecrop silage, icluding two rare 1250's and a V8 1155.