This film is a virtual judo Time Machine from 1951-1956. The author Hal sharp, 9th Dan, shot most of this footage on 8mm & 16mm film showing 47 different sensei's who were 1st or 2nd generation students of Kano. Hal was able to practice with most of them and relates his experience.The film show most of them working out and/or demonstrating techniques. This is real "Ippon Judo" before the IJF. The photograph shows Kawakami ( Kano's protege ), his son and Hal.