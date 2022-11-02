Classic Marathon Rally 1989

Not Available

The Pirelli Classic Marathon is a celebration of a Golden Era of British rallying, bringing together an amazing collection of vintage cars for an epic journey across Europe. Open to cars over 20 years old, the Classic Marathon combines speed tests, long runs through glorious scenery and gruelling climbs through mountain passes in the longest event of its kind in the world. In 1989, a fantastic line-up of cars and competitors gathered in London for the start of the 2,000-mile event that would cross six countries.