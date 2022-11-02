Classic Marathon Rally 1991

Not Available

The Pirelli Classic Marathon recreates the action and atmosphere of the great Alpine rallies of the past in a wonderful celebration of a Golden Era of motoring. The event brings together an amazing collection of vintage cars for an epic journey across Europe, combining speed and regularity tests, long runs through glorious scenery and gruelling climbs through mountain passes in the longest and toughest classic rally in the world. In 1991, 130 crews from around the world gathered in London for the start of a seven-day, 2,000-mile journey through England, France, Belgium, Germany, Austria and Italy.