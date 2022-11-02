Classic Memphis Wrestling: The Fabulous Ones

Not Available

The Fabulous Ones vs. Bobby Eaton & Koko Ware (11/27/82) The Fabulous Ones vs. Bobby Eaton & Dream Machine (Late 1982) The Fabulous Ones vs. The Moondogs (4/4/83) The Fabulous Ones vs. The Moondogs (Stretcher Match) (5/2/83) The Fabulous Ones vs. Bobby Eaton & Duke Myers (Hair vs. Titles) (5/16/83) The Fabulous Ones vs. Assassians (Sept. 1983) The Fabulous Ones vs. The Moondogs (1/9/84) The New Fabulous Ones Introducing the New Fabulous Ones Tommy Rich & Eddie Gilbert Interview Eddie Gilbert & Tommy Rich vs. Pretty Young Things (May 1984) Breakup of the New Fabulous Ones The Fabulous Ones Return The Fabulous Ones vs. Pretty Young Things (4/22/85) The Fabulous Ones Kong Bundy & Kareem Mohammad (May 1985) The Fabulous Ones & Paul Diamond vs. The Sheepherders (Luke & Butch) & Jonathan Boyd (Barbed Wire Rope Match, Feb. 1987) Fabulous Ones vs. The Executioners The Fabulous Ones vs. Abdul Gadaffi & Strong Machine