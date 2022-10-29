Classics from the Van Beuren Studio

Not Available

Van Beuren Classics' a collection of 17 cartoons produced by the Van Beuren cartoon studio from 1926 through 1936, all in new HD transfers, digitally cleaned up and restored from original 35mm and 16mm materials. Highlights include 'The Sunshine Makers' and 'Pastrytown Wedding', from The Library of Congress' excellent 35mm Cinecolor prints, Cubby Bear in 'Barking Dogs', The Little King in 'Sultan Pepper' Tom and Jerry in 'Wot a Night' and many more. The quality is stunning on most of these shorts, all available for the first time in HD.