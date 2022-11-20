Classified Operation

Not Available

After a successful raid on a jungle hideout where Ramon and his Army cohorts save women hostages and kill all the guerrillas, Ramon is called to be by his mother's side in the hospital. Before she dies, she makes Ramon promise to quit the Army. Torn about his promise, Ramon decides to take his wife and son on a vacation to visit his old hometown and his Uncle Jose. As soon as they get into town, Ramon gets into a fight with a bunch of street thugs, simply for asking directions. Ramon soon discovers that his old hometown is now under the strict rule of Cmdr. Falcon. Every family must pay their "taxes" to Falcon. If they don't, the men will be beat-up and the women raped. It's not long before Ramon is knee-deep in shit as the police chief is too scared of Falcon to be any help. Ramon takes on Falcon and his gang single-handedly and suffers a great personal tragedy in the process. Shamed into action, the police chief and the town spring into action to save Ramon.