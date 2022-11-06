Claude Chabrol, l'entomologiste

Not Available

Made for "Cinéma, de notre temps" series. In a peaceful residence near the Loire River, Chabrol raised his favorite characters : monsters. In this documentary, we can see him actively working on the adaptation of Simenon's novel "Betty", and answering the questions posed by Jean Douchet (his former colleagues at the magazine "Cahiers du Cinéma"). Excerpts from The Butcher (Le Boucher), Violette Nozière, The Hatter's Ghost (Les Fantômes du chapelier) and Masks (Masques) will punctuate their meaningful and witty conversation.