Not Available

This moving documentary chronicles the life and musical career of renowned Chilean pianist Claudio Arrau, from his birth in 1903 to his success on the world stage as he stunned audiences with his powerful interpretive technique and vast repertoire. In 1984, Arrau returned to Chile for a final series of concerts, capped off by a performance of composer Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto no. 5 ("Emperor") in Santiago's Metropolitan Cathedral.