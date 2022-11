Not Available

Clause and Effect is a tape that combines documentary footage with positive images of gay men and lesbians to show the impact of Clause 28 of the Local Government Bill both on them and the wider community. The tape is framed by an exclusive interview with Derek Jarman who talks about the origins of the Clause, ‘its roots in the moral majority and their interpretations of the Bible’, the effect that it will have on the community and on his work as a film maker.