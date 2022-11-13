Claw of the Eagle

Not Available

One of Shaw Brothers' most productive directors, Sun Chung's action films had strong tension, snappy editing and slow motion which influenced up and coming martial arts director John Woo. Starring kung-fu comedienne Wang Yu, a ballistic kid on a mission to clear his father's name, The Kid With A Tattoo features plentiful ripsnorting martial arts by Jackie Chan's long time kung-fu classmates Yuen Hua and Yuan Pin, and Shaw Brothers' best martial arts fighting villain Wang Lung-wei.