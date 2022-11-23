CLAW: The Collective of Lady Arm Wrestlers

Not Available

Started in the sleepy college town of Charlottesville, Virginia, The Collective of Lady Arm Wrestlers (AKA CLAW), is spreading like cooties; with sister branches in Austin, Brooklyn, New Orleans, DC, and even Sao Paolo, Brazil. Each league sticks to simple rules, ladies arm wrestle in character, raising money for good causes. Other then that, there are no rules. Together, they have raised over $250,000 for charity. Who are the iconoclastic women behind the movement and the wrestling personalities who grip up for philanthropic glory(this ain't your mother's Junior League)? Is it the fourth wave of feminism of the latest form of burlesque? And whats with the Ref?