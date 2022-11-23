Clay Marzo: Just Add Water

Not Available

Have you ever loved something to the point that it becomes what you live for? Meet Clay Marzo whose passion for surfing is so pure it defies description. Take a visually stunning and emotionally powerful journey through his life. See Clay literally come alive in the ocean as he destroys the waves of Tahiti, Fiji, Hawaii,France, Spain and Australia with his wildly creative surfing. You'll also experience inspiring testimonials about his incredible talent from the most legendary surfers in the world. The story also showcase an awareness - raising glimpse into his life and mind as he comes to understand both the gifts and challenges of living with Asperger's. This is a surf film unlike anything you've ever seen.