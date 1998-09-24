1998

Clay Pigeons

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

September 24th, 1998

Studio

Intermedia Films

Clay is a young man in a small town who witnesses his friend, Earl kill himself because of the ongoing affair that Clay was having with the man's wife, Amanda. Feeling guilty, Clay now resists the widow when she presses him to continue with their sexual affairs. Clay inadvertently befriends a serial killer named Lester Long, who murders the widow in an attempt to "help" his "fishing buddy."

Cast

Joaquin PhoenixClay Bidwell
Vince VaughnLester Long
Janeane GarofaloAgent Dale Shelby
Gregory SporlederEarl
Georgina CatesAmanda
Vince VielufDeputy Barney

