Not Available

Steve Thompson, age 31, introduces himself to us: he's clay. He talks about the struggle of growing up clay, feeling different, picked on at school, thinking it was his fault. His dad, Lance, talks about his son. Steve used to drown his sorry at a clay bar. Off camera, "Mr. X" looks back at the 1970s, when being clay was cool. That's passed. Steve discovers a support group, "It's okay to be clay," and he starts to come out and accept himself. His dad is there for him.