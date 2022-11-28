Not Available

A lighthearted personal essay on one man’s cleaning compulsion. Filmmaker Chris Hansen details his tidying neurosis with the help of his family and students. He details coping mechanisms (the fine art of stacking) as well as the psychological roots of his problem (a childhood mess in the kitchen). CLEAN FREAK tips towards deadpan comedy when Hansen stages failed attempts at self-help programs. Perhaps the best joke of all is that the film itself wouldn’t exist without its director’s obsessive personality.