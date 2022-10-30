Not Available

Providing big laughs for audiences who crave adult minded, clean stand-up comedy, NCM Fathom Events and Clean Guys(TM) Entertainment present the "Clean Guys(TM) of Comedy," a hilarious special event series sure to have audiences roaring with laughter in movie theaters nationwide this fall. Veteran comic Dave Coulier ("Full House," "America's Most Talented Kids," "America's Funniest People") and four side-splitting comics will bring hearty, belly-laugh humor to audiences across the country during the first "Clean Guys of Comedy" event, broadcast live from the Buell Theatre in Denver, on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT and tape delayed at 8:00 p.m. MT/PT/HI/AK, with a special second showing on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. local time. The "Clean Guys of Comedy" event series will prove that jokes don't have to be dirty or filled with expletives to be funny-just a healthy dose of "comedy without the F-bomb aftertaste."