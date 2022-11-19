Clean Sweep

Not Available

A stylish Israeli crime comedy, Mars Turkey tells the story of Reuven, a police captain in charge of protecting Shimon, the last remaining witness in a trial against crime-lord Patrick Sarusi. Seeing as how Patrick has managed to get to all the other witnesses, Reuven is so desperate to keep Shimon alive that he assigns himself to watch-duty, with the intention of never letting Shimon out of his sight. But as the trial draws near, events start spinning out of control when, in an act of desperation, Reuven sends his sexually frustrated mistress, Aya, to plant a bug in Patrick's apartment. Encouraged by Patrick's neighbor, Aya decides to confront Reuven about his sexual inadequacy and his vain promises to her about leaving his wife, just as Patrick slips out of house-arrest. Will Reuven be able to keep his mind on the job while his love life melts down in front of his eyes?