Clear Blue tells the haunting story of Simon, A young lifeguard working his first few days at a community pool. The mundane quickly becomes mysterious, when Simon notices Flova, an older woman with an exceptional capacity to stay submerged under water. As Simon follows Flova into the pool he makes a startling discovery. What follows is a story of temptation and pursuit. Clear Blue is a tale of impossible love and ultimately, its harrowing consequences.