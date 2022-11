Not Available

James Williams' 1984 expressionistic video poem explores the creative urge in its purest form. This hauntingly beautiful piece was among EZTV's early video art classics, shot on analog Betamax and edited off-line on analog 3/4" video. A photographer, clothes and visual designer as well as a videomaker, Williams was EZTV's first art gallery curator, and also designed the EZTV logo.