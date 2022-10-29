Clearer than You Think

Not Available

The feature length film is composed of four short animations. In ‘Lucky Me’, a couple in their twenties run towards their dreams despite being emersed in the problems of reality. Another short deals with a couple in their thirties who share their true feelings with each other, while a short named ‘Coffee Luwak’ talks about the growing pains of teenagers. The stories HAN deals with are everyday life stories of ordinary people, that looks at dreams, reality and love as its core themes.