"Why do we remain loyal to that which tears us apart?" Nadia and Aidan have built a blue-collar life in small town America. Outside looking in, they achieved the American dream - a house in a quiet suburban neighborhood and two kids. But at this dark cross-section, their marriage is failing, both of them clinging to the toxicity that is suffocating them. In HIM and HER, we see the fear of change at war with what they both want.