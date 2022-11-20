Cleaver's Destiny

Not Available

Amy Cleaver grew up thinking her father was dead. At least that's what her mother, Norma, always told her. On her eighteenth birthday, Amy receives a box of her dad's possessions. In the box she finds old photos of her dad in military uniform, realizing that he was a veteran of the first Gulf War. Amy contacts the Department of Veteran Affairs in the hopes of locating his grave. She discovers that he isn't buried in any cemetery, which can only mean one thing...he's alive. With the help of her dad's old army buddy, she discovers that her father is homeless and has no memory of her. Amy tries to re-connect with her old man in the hopes of reviving his memory.