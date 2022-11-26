Cléo from 5 to 7: Remembrances and Anecdotes

Not Available

More than 40 years after making "Cléo de 5 à 7," Agnes Varda invites her star, two other cast members, and her assistant directors to look back. She takes us through the film, from opening scene to the end, visiting its Paris locales, placing her aged actors in the same spots, telling stories, and listening to others' reflections on the making of the film. She and they talk about making a film on a low budget, its showing at Cannes, and trying to fix a problem in the last shot. Her assistant directors discuss casting, costumes, sets, and the ways the film changed their approaches to filmmaking. Scenes from "ClÃ©o" are included throughout the documentary.