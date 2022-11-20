Not Available

Dana is unhappy with her station in life...and her job as a smut-jockey in a porno store. She's juggling with an ex who cheats and a new boyfriend who's sexuality is a bit more than she can handle. Now she's working on her one day off, dealing with smartass co-worker Randi, a riot of anti-condom crusaders, some customers who can't resist coming all over the peep booths, a gerbil-loving customer, and guy who eats his own cum...and lets you know it. Will she make it through the day, or finally make a change?