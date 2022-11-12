Not Available

At the end of a long day, five children look to fill in the remaining hours of sunlight before they return home. Bored, and looking for a new playground, they enter an imposing, decaying building that has been abandoned for years. Abandoned and distressed, the building stands alone in its surroundings. No other buildings dare approach. A warning to visitors the children should have noticed. Using classic horror motifs and contemporary characters, CLICK discovers why we are afraid of the dark. A discovery that the children make in possibly the last building they will ever enter.