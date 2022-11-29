Not Available

“Client’s Day” shows gentrification in progress as it has reached Tallinn. It reflects on the artist’s role within those processes as they are usually the first ones arriving to previously derelict areas and creating value – to be later pushed out once it becomes too expensive. In this video the real estate broker speaks about the future as present, ignoring the actual present – the artists who are there at the moment, as they are often seen as temporary hole fillings. Another issue the artist tackles is the tension between building new buildings and reusing the old ones. The 1980s panel block architecture depicted in the video used to be considered ugly. However, it may become more and more appealing as the gentrification moves on.