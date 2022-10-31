Cliff Richard - Bold As Brass

Not Available

This DVD presents the last night of Cliff's 70th birthday week of shows at The Royal Albert Hall in London, October 2010. This is a different kind of show from Cliff; a show featuring a swing band (the titular brass), a different take on old songs, and a host of songs he has never sung before. Fans have known for years that Cliff has been interested in doing something like this. Indeed, he tried out the formula in his 40th anniversary show (also at Royal Albert Hall) and others.