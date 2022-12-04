Clifford the Big Red Dog: Clifford's Schoolhouse

Not Available

A collection of season one episodes with a few extras like Speckle Stories and sing-along videos. The first 47 minute video entitled "Clifford Tries His Best" combines the following episodes (from Aired Order): 1. Intro - Clifford the Big Red Dog - Title Sequence 2. s01e36 The Dog Park 3. s01e43 The Big Sleepover 4. s01e05 And Birdy Makes Three 5. s01e08 Clifford's Doggy Reunion 6. Outro - Closing Credits The second 47 minute video entitled "Clifford's Schoolhouse" combines the following episodes (from Aired Order): 1. Intro - Clifford the Big Red Dog - Title Sequence 2. s01e29 Teacher's Pet 3. s01e28 Nobody's Perfect 4. s01e13 Clifford and the Beanstalk 5. s01e54 Get Well 6. Outro - Closing Credits Speckle Stories included are: 1. Old Wagon 2. Little Big Snack 3. Really Good Book 4. Playful Yard Audio: 1. 2.0 English Dolby Digital 2. 2.0 Spanish Dolby Digital