Climate Change: Our Planet - The Arctic Story

In the far North, in the late fall, at a time of year when it should be covered with ice, the sea remains frozen along the coast of Greenland. Glaciers are melting and shedding chunks of ice that are scattered across the ocean surface. The animals inhabiting the land and water are threatened by warming temperatures and loss of sea ice. Climate change is fundamentally altering the natural environment of Greenland and affecting the lives of its wildlife and indigenous people. Greenlanders, who have survived for generations by hunting, are now losing their prey and their traditional way of life. They are facing the stark reality of a warming climate and are trying to adapt. Until now, the Inuit people who were born in Greenland and know only their traditional life of hunting, have never thought of a different place, a different life, a different future. But now they must face the possibility of losing their ancient traditions and their prey along with the disappearing ice.