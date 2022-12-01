Not Available

Michael Zen's 'CLIMAX 2000', an erotic love story set within a futuristic cyberpunk counterculture erupts from the electronic underground highway. The technology for Virtual Sex is nearly a decade away - except in the laboratory of a computer hacker, Will, known simply as 'The Phantom', the recluse who lives in a wickedly erotic netherworld. Will The Phantom achieve his Virtual Sexual Reality? Will hi hideout, the aging Orpheum Theater be overtaken by sleazy producers? Join the legendary Michael Zen on his most advanced journey yet - to the year 2000, when superstars like Leena, Nikki Sinn, Vixxen and Kaitlyn Ashley are the norm. When anything can happen, and it always does.