Climbing the Nose

In October of 2014, Jorg Verhoeven spent 30 days in Yosemite Valley, California with one goal in mind; Make a free ascent of The Nose (5.14), on El Capitan, arguably one of the world's most famous climbs. Join Jorg as he explains why this route is so hard, what keeps people from climbing this iconic route free, and what he personally invested into his remarkable ascent. Tommy Caldwell and Lynn Hill help narrate this incredible story of determination and perseverance that ultimately leads to the 5th free ascent of The Nose.