Not Available

Céline Dion: Live in Memphis

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Originally filmed in March 1997, camera crews caught up with Celine Dion in Memphis, Tennessee delivering another show-stopping performance. Including previously unreleased live performances from her multi-platinum album "Falling Into You", this 17 song concert-length program also features a rare performance of "Power Of The Dream" written exclusively for the 1996 Olympic Summer games in Atlanta. Dedicated fans will enjoy more than one hour of Celine Dion's pure energy and enthusiasm for love, life and music!

    Cast

    		Céline DionHerself

    View Full Cast >

    Images