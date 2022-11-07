Céline Dion: Live in Memphis

Not Available

Originally filmed in March 1997, camera crews caught up with Celine Dion in Memphis, Tennessee delivering another show-stopping performance. Including previously unreleased live performances from her multi-platinum album "Falling Into You", this 17 song concert-length program also features a rare performance of "Power Of The Dream" written exclusively for the 1996 Olympic Summer games in Atlanta. Dedicated fans will enjoy more than one hour of Celine Dion's pure energy and enthusiasm for love, life and music!